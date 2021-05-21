Falcons rookie Kyle Pitts invited to Tight End University summit

Falcons rookie tight end Kyle Pitts already appears to have the necessary talent to be a difference-making player at the NFL level. However, first-year tight ends have rarely made an impact.

As Pitts looks to buck this trend, he’s been invited to a tight end summit created by veterans Travis Kelce, George Kittle and Greg Olsen. What’s being referred to as “Tight End University” will gather some of the best tight ends from around the league to participate down in Nashville, Tennessee this summer.

Joining Pitts in Nashville is former Titans tight end Jonnu Smith, who spent the last two seasons playing in Arthur Smith’s offense in Tennessee. Smith is just one of a dozen veterans attending that can share valuable first-hand knowledge with the Falcons rookie.

Others expected to be present at TEU include Darren Waller, T.J. Hockenson, Mark Andrews, Mike Gesicki, Robert Tonyan, Noah Fant, Zach Ertz, Cole Kmet, Eric Ebron and David Njoku.

Don’t rule out Jaguars tight end Tim Tebow, as Ebron suggested Thursday on Twitter with mixed reactions.

