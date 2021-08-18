Falcons rookie Jalen Mayfield fills in for Josh Andrews at LG

Deen Worley
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons appeared to have suffered a minor setback as starting left guard Josh Andrews exited the team’s joint practice with the Miami Dolphins early on Wednesday with an apparent injury. Andrews would not return and in his absence, rookie Jalen Mayfield stepped in at guard.

Mayfield began practicing at left guard earlier in the week after taking 27 offensive snaps at right tackle in the Falcons’ Week 1 loss to the Titans. A switch to left guard permanently could be in store for the rookie lineman with right tackle Kaleb McGary back in the fold.

UPDATE: Falcons head coach Arthur Smith said Andrews was cramping up and that’s why he left the field.

