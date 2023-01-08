Falcons S Richie Grant forces fumble vs. Buccaneers

2️⃣7️⃣ punch out perfection 👀 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/15JdLeWLnO — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 8, 2023

The Atlanta Falcons got off to a slow start against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but they appears to be finding their groove as the game goes on. Following Desmond Ridder’s first career touchdown pass, Falcons safety Richie Grant forced a fumble on Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin.

Atlanta settled for field goal, but the team holds a 10-7 lead over Tampa Bay in the second quarter.

