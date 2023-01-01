Falcons’ Richie Grant blocks punt, Patterson punches it in for TD

Special teams play is arguably the most overlooked part of football, but it frequently decides games.

In the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, Falcons safety Richie Grant blocked a punt that led to a Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown run on the following play.

Watch both highlights below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.

Richie Grant, setup man 📺 FOX || NFL+ pic.twitter.com/TTcF1U1aR3 — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2023

Atlanta currently has a 14-13 lead over Arizona at halftime.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire