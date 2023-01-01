Falcons’ Richie Grant blocks punt, Patterson punches it in for TD
Special teams play is arguably the most overlooked part of football, but it frequently decides games.
In the second quarter of Sunday’s game against the Cardinals, Falcons safety Richie Grant blocked a punt that led to a Cordarrelle Patterson touchdown run on the following play.
Watch both highlights below, as shared by the team’s Twitter account.
Richie Grant, setup man
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2023
First @ceeflashpee84 of 2023 🎉
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) January 1, 2023
Atlanta currently has a 14-13 lead over Arizona at halftime.
