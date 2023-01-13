Falcons RG Chris Lindstrom named second-team All-Pro

Considering the issues the Falcons have had along their offensive line over the past five seasons, it’s hard to believe they now have one of the NFL’s very best offensive linemen.

Right guard Chris Lindstrom, the former first-round pick out of Boston College, has helped Atlanta build a dominant running game. On Friday, he was voted second-team All-Pro by the AP.

Chris Lindstrom named second-team All-Pro by the AP. No Falcons on the first team https://t.co/XsJut5F0kL — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 13, 2023

Lindstrom, the team’s lone All-Pro selection, was also selected to the NFC Pro Bowl roster. No other offensive lineman in the NFL earned a higher run-blocking grade from Pro Football Focus than Lindstrom in 2022.

“The Atlanta Falcons fielded the most run-heavy offense in football this season, calling run plays on more than 50% of their snaps, and that led to some highlight-reel blocks from guard Chris Lindstrom, who was a dominant force in the run game all year,” wrote PFF.

Lindstrom recorded a run-blocking grade of 93.1. When rushing behind the fourth-year guard, the Falcons totaled 748 yards and averaged 4.7 yards per carry — higher than any other rushing lane along the offensive line.

Atlanta picked up Lindstrom’s fifth-year option last year, but the team should look to give him an extension over the offseason rather than let him play out his contract year.

Locking up one of your top players at the age of 25 is usually a good move. Plus, it would allow the team to focus on re-signing A.J. Terrell next offseason.

The right guard spot isn’t a very lucrative position, so a new deal could come at a reasonable price tag, especially if structured in a flexible manner. Only three right guards around the league have an average salary over $10 million.

The Falcons have enough cap space to get a deal done, and rewarding a player who’s producing with a new contract is a good message to send the locker room.

