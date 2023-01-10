Falcons rework Jake Matthews’ deal, create over $4M in cap space

The Atlanta Falcons have spent the past five seasons in salary cap hell, but they are set to have over $70 million this offseason after restructuring left tackle Jake Matthews’ contract.

According to ESPN’s Field Yates, the Falcons accelerated $7 million of Matthews’ 2023 roster bonus into the current league year, freeing up $4.2 million for the upcoming offseason.

On the final day to do so to take advantage of 2022 cap space, the Falcons accelerated $7M of OT Jake Matthews’ 2023 roster bonus onto this league year. The Falcons created $4.2M in 2023 space as a result, per source. Atlanta is poised to have ~$70M in cap space this offseason. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) January 10, 2023

According to Over The Cap, the Falcons would have $69.8 million in salary cap space in 2023 before Matthews’ accelerated bonus, and would be closer to $74 million afterwards.

The Falcons have needs at several key positions, and some even think the team could target a big-name free agent like Ravens QB Lamar Jackson. We’ll see what general manager Terry Fontenot can do with this extra cash when the offseason officially rolls around.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire