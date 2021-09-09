Falcons restructure Deion Jones’ deal, create $2.7M in cap space

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons have created a little financial breathing room as the team nears its Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles.

On Thursday, the Falcons converted over $4.1 million of linebacker Deion Jones‘ 2021 base salary into a roster bonus, freeing up $2.78 million in cap space, according to ESPN’s Field Yates.

So where does that leave Atlanta? According to Over The Cap’s projections, the Falcons had just over $330,000 in space available prior to restructuring Jones’ deal.

With the new money freed up, the Falcons should have just over $3 million in cap space if the team wishes to sign a veteran free agent before the season starts.

