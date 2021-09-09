The Falcons have created some salary cap space with a restructure of linebacker Deion Jones‘ contract.

The team converted $4.172 million of Jones’ deal into a signing bonus, Field Yates of ESPN reports. The move frees up $2.782 million in cap space for 2021.

The Falcons also restructured Jones’ contract in the offseason. He deferred $4 million of his $8.2 million base salary for the 2021 season until the 2022 season, with that payment now fully guaranteed and due as a roster bonus next March. The team also guaranteed Jones’ 2022 salary of $9.64 million in that restructure.

Jones signed a four-year, $57 million extension in the summer of 2019.

In 2020, Jones totaled 106 tackles, 4.5 sacks, a forced fumble, two interceptions, a fumble recovery and six pass breakups.

Falcons restructure Deion Jones’ contract originally appeared on Pro Football Talk