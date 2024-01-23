Falcons request in-person interviews with 2 Detroit Lions coordinators

The Atlanta Falcons have interviewed most of the top available candidates for their head coach vacancy, but they are taking a second look at a handful of coaches. According to ESPN’s Michael Rothstein, the team has requested in-person interviews with Detroit Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson and defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn.

According to a source, the Falcons are putting in slips for second, in-person interview requests with Lions OC Ben Johnson AND Lions DC Aaron Glenn. These interviews can't take place until next week. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 23, 2024

Both coaches previously took virtual interviews with the Falcons and are among the most sought-after candidates this coaching cycle. Aside from Taylor Swift dating Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, Detroit’s emergence has been arguably the biggest story in the NFL this season.

The Lions are headed to the NFC championship game after defeating the Buccaneers in the divisional round. Prior to this season, the team had gone over 30 years without a division title or playoff win. The offense has been a powerhouse under Johnson while the defense has rallied around the leadership of Glenn.

The Falcons are also expected to hold additional interviews with Texans offensive coordinator Bobby Slowik, Rams defensive coordinator Raheem Morris and Panthers defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero.

In other news, Falcons defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen took a job with the Jaguars on Monday. Here’s an updated list of every coach that Atlanta has interviewed thus far.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire