Falcons request permission to interview Steelers assistant coach Brian Flores

According to NFL reporter Josina Anderson, The Atlanta Falcons are the latest team interested in Pittsburgh Steelers defensive assistant coach Brian Flores for a coaching vacancy. The Falcons are on the hunt for a new defensive coordinator.

Flores has been in demand this offseason and has already interviewed for the Cleveland Browns defensive coordinator vacancy and the Arizona Cardinals who are looking for a new head coach.

Pittsburgh head coach Mike Tomlin hired Flores to be a defensive special assistant coach as well as the team’s linebackers coach. Flores last job before coming to the Steelers was being the head coach of the Miami Dolphins.

It feels like a foregone conclusion that Flores is going to end up leaving the Steelers for a promotion unless Pittsburgh tries a big move to keep him by promoting him to the team’s defensive coordinator and cutting Teryl Austin loose.

I'm told the Atlanta #Falcons have requested to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator vacancy, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 15, 2023

