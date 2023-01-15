Falcons request interviews with Saints, Packers assistants

The Atlanta Falcons are diligently looking for their next defensive coordinator following Dean Pees’ retirement. The team requested an interview with Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero on Friday, however, Denver blocked the request.

According to a report from The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, the Falcons have since sought an interview with Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen.

The Falcons have requested to interview Saints co-DC/D-line coach Ryan Nielsen for their defensive coordinator vacancy, per league sources. Nielsen's work in recent years with New Orleans’ defensive front is highly regarded around the league. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2023

Nielsen, 43, was hired by the Saints as the defensive line coach in 2017 when Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot was still in New Orleans’ front office. In 2021, Nielsen was promoted to assistant head coach and then named co-defensive coordinator in 2022.

Atlanta also reportedly requested an interview with Green Bay Packers defensive passing game coordinator Jerry Gray. As ESPN’s Michael Rothstein explains below, Gray has experience working with Falcons head coach Arthur Smith in both Washington and Tennessee.

The connection with Falcons HC Arthur Smith and Jerry Gray is deep. Gray was DB coach in Washington when Smith was a defensive quality control coach. Also the DC in Tennessee when Smith first started with the Titans. https://t.co/cAYtJnWNPT — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 14, 2023

Gray spent three years as the Titans defensive coordinator (2011-13), before serving as the defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings. Gray took the same position on the Packers coaching staff in 2022, and was promoted to passing game coordinator in 2021.

Stay tuned for more interview updates as the Falcons attempt to find Pees’ replacement.

