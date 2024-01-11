Falcons request to interview Steve Wilks for head coach

Could Steve Wilks head back to the NFC South?

The Falcons are looking at Wilks to potentially be their next head coach, as NFL Media's Mike Garafolo reports Atlanta has put in a request with San Francisco to interview the club's defensive coordinator.

Wilks served as Carolina's interim coach after the franchise fired Matt Rhule in 2022. Wilks led the Panthers to a 6-6 record and had the team in position to play for the division title in Week 17 but couldn’t come up with a road victory over Tampa Bay.

Wilks, 54, also had one season as head coach of the Cardinals in 2018, going 3-13.

The 49ers finished the 2023 regular season No. 3 in points allowed and No. 8 in yards allowed as the 12-5 club earned the NFC’s No. 1 seed.

Wilks has also drawn interest from the Chargers for their head coaching vacancy.