Falcons request interview with Saints’ co-DC Ryan Nielsen

The Falcons have requested to interview Saints co-DC/D-line coach Ryan Nielsen for their defensive coordinator vacancy, per league sources. Nielsen's work in recent years with New Orleans’ defensive front is highly regarded around the league. — Bruce Feldman (@BruceFeldmanCFB) January 14, 2023

The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman reports that the Atlanta Falcons have requested an interview with New Orleans Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen, an experienced coach who has drafted and developed most of their defensive line since signing with them back in 2017. Falcons defensive coordinator Dean Pees retired after the 2022 season, and they have been actively searching for his successor on head coach Arthur Smith’s staff. Nielsen shared his job title with Kris Richard this year in what turned out to be a disjointed collaboration between the two of them and head coach Dennis Allen.

So Nielsen would probably welcome the opportunity to run his own defense and call his own plays. NFL rules determine that co-coordinators may not be blocked from interviewing for full-time coordinator openings, but New Orleans may have intended to shake things up on their coaching staff regardless of outside interest in their assistants. Sean Payton worked hard to retain Nielsen when the LSU Tigers came calling in the past, but a return to the college ranks is different from a lateral move to a division rival. And Allen isn’t Payton.

This is something to watch. Nielsen is familiar with Falcons general manager Terry Fontenot, who previously worked in the Saints front office when New Orleans hired Nielsen away from his last job at North Carolina State. They both should have an idea of the athletic prototypes and preferences they favor, and this could be an advancement opportunity for Nielsen if he takes the job. Stay tuned for updates on this front.

Story continues

List

Saints report card: Grading every position group from 2022

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire