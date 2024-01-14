Advertisement

Falcons request interview with Raiders coach Antonio Pierce

The Atlanta Falcons added one more name to their list of potential coaching candidates on Sunday morning. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the team has requested permission to interview Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders appointed Pierce to the interim role after firing Josh McDaniels on October 31. Las Vegas went 5-4 to close out the season and many expect Pierce to stay on as head coach.

The Falcons have conducted three interviews for their head coach vacancy (Mike MacdonaldBrian CallahanSteve Wilks) thus far. Stay up to date with each interview request using our tracker!

Bill Belichick
Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick: (+300)

© Winslow Townson-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Ben Johnson: (+400)

© Junfu Han / USA TODAY NETWORK

Share this

image

gallery

Eric Bieniemy: (+500)

© Brett Davis-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Jim Harbaugh: (+800)

© Syndication: DetroitFreePress

Share this

image

gallery

Kellen Moore: (+800)

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Bobby Slowik: (+900)

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Mike MacDonald: (+900)

© Mitch Stringer-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Raheem Morris: (+1000)

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Dan Quinn: (+1000)

© (AP Photo/Ron Jenkins)

Share this

image

gallery

Brian Callahan: (+1000)

© Joseph Maiorana-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Brian Flores (+1000)

© Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Mike Vrabel (+1000)

© Wesley Hitt/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

Elijo Evero (+1100)

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Dave Canales (+1200)

© Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Share this

image

gallery

Ron Rivera (+1400)

© Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

Deion Sanders (+2500)

© Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Share this

image

gallery

