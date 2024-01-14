Falcons request interview with Raiders coach Antonio Pierce

The Atlanta Falcons added one more name to their list of potential coaching candidates on Sunday morning. According to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo, the team has requested permission to interview Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce.

The Raiders appointed Pierce to the interim role after firing Josh McDaniels on October 31. Las Vegas went 5-4 to close out the season and many expect Pierce to stay on as head coach.

One more for Antonio Pierce: The #Falcons have requested permission to interview him for their head-coaching job, sources say. Pierce interviewed for the #Titans’ gig yesterday. The #Raiders have not conducted any known HC interviews to this point. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) January 14, 2024

The Falcons have conducted three interviews for their head coach vacancy (Mike Macdonald, Brian Callahan, Steve Wilks) thus far. Stay up to date with each interview request using our tracker!

Bill Belichick

Bill Belichick: (+300)

Ben Johnson: (+400)

Eric Bieniemy: (+500)

Jim Harbaugh: (+800)

Kellen Moore: (+800)

Bobby Slowik: (+900)

Mike MacDonald: (+900)

Raheem Morris: (+1000)

Dan Quinn: (+1000)

Brian Callahan: (+1000)

Brian Flores (+1000)

Mike Vrabel (+1000)

Elijo Evero (+1100)

Dave Canales (+1200)

Ron Rivera (+1400)

Deion Sanders (+2500)

