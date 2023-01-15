Falcons request interview with Panthers DC Al Holcomb

The Atlanta Falcons have requested an interview with Carolina Panthers defensive coordinator Al Holcomb, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on Sunday afternoon. Holcomb stepped in as the interim defensive coordinator after the Panthers fired head coach Matt Rhule back in October.

The 52-year-old has previously coached for the Cleveland Browns, New York Giants and Arizona Cardinals. Holcomb began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Temple back in 1995.

The Falcons have been requesting interviews all weekend. Steelers defensive assistant Brian Flores, Packers passing game coordinator Jerry Gray and Saints co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen are just a few of the coaches Atlanta has requested interviews with.

As the team searches for Dean Pees’ replacement, stay up to date with each request using our Falcons interview tracker.

