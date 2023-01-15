Falcons request interview with ex-Titans DC Jerry Gray

Since former Tennessee Titans offensive coordinator Arthur Smith became the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons, he’s been bringing aboard several former Titans, and even got Dean Pees out of retirement.

But with Pees now re-retired, the Falcons are in the market for a new defensive coordinator and are considering yet another former Titans defensive coordinator for the job.

According to Benjamin Allbright of KOA Colorado, the Falcons have asked to interview Gray for their defensive coordinator job. He is currently the defensive backs/passing-game coordinator of the Green Bay Packers.

Gray actually spent two stints with Tennessee, holding three different jobs.

The connection with Falcons HC Arthur Smith and Jerry Gray is deep. Gray was DB coach in Washington when Smith was a defensive quality control coach. Also the DC in Tennessee when Smith first started with the Titans. https://t.co/cAYtJnWNPT — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) January 14, 2023

He was defensive quality control coach for the Tennessee Oilers from 1997-98, Titans defensive backs coach from 1999-00, and then defensive coordinator from 2011-13.

Prior to his current role with the Packers, Gray served as defensive backs coach for the Minnesota Vikings (2014-19) and then had the same role with Green Bay in 2020.

Gray has crossed paths with the Falcons head coach twice, once in Washington and once in Tennessee.

Floyd told me that he was GM of the Titans, he was sure Jerry Gray would be a head coach in the NFL one day. https://t.co/3JPGRgD0kH — Jared Stillman (@JaredStillman) January 14, 2023

