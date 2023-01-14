Falcons’ request to interview DC Ejiro Evero denied by Broncos

The Falcons requested permission to interview Broncos defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero for the same position in Atlanta, however, Denver has denied that request, according to Parker Gabriel of The Denver Post.

“Evero, the first-year Denver defensive coordinator, remains under contract with the Broncos for next season, so they’re allowed to deny him the opportunity to interview for any job not considered a promotion,” writes Gabriel.

Fortunately for the Falcons, several good candidates remain, including former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores. On Saturday, the team reportedly put in a request to interview Green Bay Packers passing game coordinator Jerry Gray.

Makes sense. Arthur Smith was with Jerry Gray in Tennessee. https://t.co/qp5zckbEGW — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) January 14, 2023

Gray has ties to the Tennessee Titans, which is where Falcons head coach Arthur Smith and retired defensive coordinator Dean Pees both previously coached before coming to Atlanta.

Check out our list of 10 potential candidates for the team’s defensive coordinator vacancy.

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire