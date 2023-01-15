Falcons request interview with Brian Flores for DC position

The Atlanta Falcons are on a quest to replace retired defensive coordinator Dean Pees, and the team has already begun requesting interviews. The latest coach on the Falcons’ radar is former Miami Dolphins head coach Brian Flores.

According to a report from NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Falcons have requested to interview Flores, who served last season as a senior defensive assistant for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

I'm told the Atlanta #Falcons have requested to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator vacancy, per league source. — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 15, 2023

Flores has been a hot name in this year’s coaching cycle. Despite leading the Dolphins to back-to-back winning seasons in 2020 and 2021, Miami fired Flores at the end of the 2021 season.

Following his firing, Flores filed a class-action lawsuit against the NFL for racist hiring practices, and it’s hard to argue with his claims when you look at his record.

Flores started his coaching career with the New England Patriots back in 2008. He worked his way up to linebackers coach before being hired as head coach of the Dolphins in 2019.

If the Falcons are looking for an experienced leader of men to replace Pees, Flores makes a lot of sense.

