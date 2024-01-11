Falcons request interview with Ben Johnson

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson has another team interested in him as a head coaching candidate.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that the Falcons have requested permission to interview Johnson for the opening they created when they fired Arthur Smith this week. Word of the request comes after reports that the team also wants to speak with Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn and Ravens associate head coach/defensive line coach Anthony Weaver.

Johnson was a candidate for jobs last offseason, but chose to remain with the Lions and helped them win the NFC North while finishing fifth in points scored and third in total yards.

The Chargers, Titans, and Commanders have also requested interviews with Johnson.