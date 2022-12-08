Falcons reportedly plan to start rookie QB Desmond Ridder, replacing Marcus Mariota

The Atlanta Falcons plan to make a quarterback switch this week.

Third-round rookie Desmond Ridder will reportedly replace Marcus Mariota as the starting quarterback for the Falcons' Week 15 game with the New Orleans Saints, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. With Atlanta on a bye this week, Ridder will get extra practice reps with the starting line-up ahead of the Falcons' AFC South divisional match on Dec. 18.

Mariota, who joined the Falcons this offseason after Atlanta traded Matt Ryan to the Indianapolis Colts, has been up and down in 2022. His passing yards, passing touchdowns and competition percentage all rank in the bottom half of the league, while his nine interceptions are tied for fifth.

So after 13 weeks, it only makes sense for the Falcons to turn to their rookie signal-caller after Mariota led Atlanta to a 5-8 record. While still not out of playoff contention, the Falcons would likely need to win at least their remaining two divisional games to keep pace with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and perhaps more.

As Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald wrote in his weekly Four Verts column, the Falcons needed to explore what they have in Ridder at a minimum before the season ended rather than ride it out with the veteran Mariota. Ridder had a solid preseason, too. He completed 60.1 percent of his passes for 431 yards and three touchdowns in three games, though he also threw two interceptions. Ridder was prolific in college as well, with 3,334 passing yards and 30 touchdowns in the University of Cincinnati's 13-1 season that ended in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

Ridder might not save the Falcons' season, but starting him at least gives Atlanta a glimpse of his potential while they evaluate the roster before the 2023 offseason.