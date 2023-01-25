Falcons reportedly monitoring situation between Panthers, Steve Wilks

Back on Jan. 9, following his team’s Week 18 win over the New Orleans Saints, Carolina Panthers interim head coach Steve Wilks acknowledged the elephant in the room. He knew, if the organization didn’t ultimately hire him as their full-time guy, that there could be other opportunities out there.

Well . . .

In continuing their search this week, the Panthers have granted second interviews to Wilks, former Indianapolis Colts head coach Frank Reich and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore. But, according to team beat writer Sheena Quick, Wilks could have a fallback plan if things don’t go his way in Carolina.

Source tells me that the Falcons are closely monitoring the Steve Wilks situation. — Sheena Quick (@Sheena_Marie3) January 25, 2023

This could end up being a very tough pill to swallow for both the players and the fan base, who clearly support Wilks and—for the most part—want him to remain the leader of this franchise.

It would also be a tough assignment for the actual team itself, as Wilks—who’d presumably serve as the Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator if hired there—is awfully good at his job. Wilks, additionally, could take his defensive coordinator in Al Holcomb with him.

The Panthers may find themselves in a dangerous game should they pick the wrong candidate. Wilks, as the organization should very well know, does not seem like a man you want to leave scorned and have to play against twice a year.

Related

Frank Reich has reportedly 'gained steam' as Panthers HC candidate Kurt Coleman tells Panthers to 'stop playing around' and hire Steve Wilks

List

Ranking our top 4 candidates for the Panthers' HC job

Story originally appeared on Panthers Wire