Falcons repeat report that Falcons have first-round pick on table for Julio Jones

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Mike Florio
·2 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

The Falcons, miffed by the blow to their trade leverage that came from Julio Jones‘ “I’m out of there” comments on FS1, are using their own website to build back some of it.

AtlantaFalcons.com reports that ESPN has reported that the Atlanta Falcons have an offer on the table for a first-round pick in 2022.

Said Diana Russini of ESPN’s Get Up, “I was told the Atlanta Falcons have on the table right now from a team a first-round draft pick in the 2022 draft.” The Falcons have now told the world what Russini has been told.

If that’s the case (one General Manager with a team other than the Falcons doesn’t believe it is), it has happened quickly. As of Monday, the idea was being pushed that the Falcons, while looking for a 2022 first-round pick before the 2021 draft, would take a 2022 second-rounder. Also, the Falcons wouldn’t have been so upset about FS1 harvesting the “I’m out of there” comment, if the Falcons already had a first-round offer on the table.

There are two important, but unknown, factors regarding this offer, if it was indeed made. First, does it come for a team expected to pick high or low or in the middle of the first round of the next draft? Second, how much of Jones’ $15.3 million guaranteed salary will the Falcons be expected to pay in order to get the first-round pick?

As previously reported, the Falcons could have gotten a second-round pick in 2022 without paying any of Jones’ salary before the 2021 draft. After the draft, it’s still unclear whether that same offer will be available.

The window for trading Jones opens on Wednesday, June 2. That’s when the cap charge becomes manageable.

Falcons repeat report that Falcons have first-round pick on table for Julio Jones originally appeared on Pro Football Talk

Recommended Stories

  • Report: Falcons could trade Julio Jones as early as next week

    Falcons WR Julio Jones might be traded as early as next week.

  • DeVonta Smith partakes in an interesting practice drill

    Former Alabama WR DeVonta Smith is participating in Eagles' offseason training and a recent video shows him using an interesting ...

  • Report: Falcons were offered future first-round pick for Julio Jones

    Around the NFL, trade rumors are picking up steam as we get closer to June 2 -- the first day the Atlanta Falcons can move wide receiver Julio Jones

  • Begley on the invaluable contributions of Derrick Rose to the Knicks | SNY NBA Insider

    SNY NBA Insider Ian Begley makes it clear that the Knicks don't win game 2 of their playoff series with the Atlanta Hawks without Derrick Rose's 26 points off the bench. Begley explores whether this changes the Knicks' plan to pursue a big-time point guard for next season.

  • San Jose shooter had a temper, "kept things to himself," ex-wife says

    Investigators in San Jose, California haven't determined why 57-year-old Samuel Cassidy shot and killed nine people and wounded several others.

  • Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer in same half of French Open draw

    Nadal and Djokovic cannot meet in the final again.

  • Jared Veldheer addresses suspension, announces retirement

    The NFL on Thursday suspended free agent offensive tackle Jared Veldheer for six games to open the 2021 season. Veldheer, though, released a statement to NFL Media announcing his retirement. He also addressed his positive test for performance-enhancing drugs, saying prescribed medication triggered it. “I was prescribed low dose clomid due to abnormally low T [more]

  • NFL sets three roster cutdown dates ahead of 2021 season; How that impacts the Eagles

    NFL sets three roster cutdown dates ahead of 2021 season; How that impacts the Eagles

  • Yankees vs Blue Jays: Judge on more 'aggressive' Yankees at plate in game 2 of DH | Yankees Post Game

    Aaron Judge ripped a tape measure two-run homer in the second game of the double header to help the Yankees salvage a split, with a 5-3 win. Judge thought the team lacked some energy in game 1 but was much more aggressive in the night cap.

  • Bill Belichick shares how Cam Newton has responded to Mac Jones’ arrival

    Cam Newton and Mac Jones are officially in the same quarterback room.

  • Former Saints coach J.D. Roberts dies; picked Archie Manning

    J.D. Roberts, the second coach of the New Orleans Saints and the man who made Archie Manning his quarterback, has died. Roberts died Monday, according to the Memorial Park Funeral Home in Oklahoma City. The former Marine lieutenant had a long stint as an assistant coach in college before becoming an original member of the Saints’ staff in 1967.

  • Joe Ingles, TNT crew surprise Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson with Sixth Man of the Year award

    Jordan Clarkson is now the first Jazz player to ever win the Sixth Man of the Year award.

  • Ben Rothwell: Health issues, looming roster cuts have put UFC career on the line

    Ben Rothwell explains why he feels his career is on the line every time he sets foot in the octagon.

  • NBA betting: Bettors confident in Knicks, big money on Jazz to bounce back

    Both the Utah Jazz and New York Knicks were upset in Game 1 of their respective series. Will they bounce back in Game 2?

  • Suns-Lakers: Chris Paul briefly exits with right shoulder contusion, returns to MVP chants

    Chris Paul grabbed at his shoulder after a collision under the basket.

  • Egan Bernal extends lead on day of drama and intrigue at Giro d'Italia

    Bernal wins shortened stage to extend his lead Caruso moves up to second overall Yates tumbles down the standings Simon Yates’s team insisted on Monday night that it was "not over yet" and that their man was “still riding to win” the Giro d’Italia. But the 28-year-old BikeExchange rider suffered a crushing blow on Monday as he was dropped on a freezing cold and wet 16th stage, which was won in emphatic fashion by race leader Egan Bernal. Yates’ fellow Briton Hugh Carthy (EF Education-Nippo) had a better day, moving into a podium position after crossing the line fifth in Cortina d’Ampezzo in the Italian Dolomites. The designated “queen” stage of the race had to be shortened by organisers at the last minute as snow and sleet hit the mountain range. Instead of a 212-kilometre route over three major mountain passes, the stage followed a 153km route over only one major pass, the Giau. But that was more than enough for Bernal (Ineos Grenadiers} to prove once again he is the man to beat in this race. The Colombian attacked over the top of the Giau, caught the last remaining breakaway rider, Antonio Pedrero (Movistar), and won the stage brilliantly to put time into all of his rivals. Bernal even had the time and presence of mind to slow down and take off his rain jacket before the finish, riding no-handed on wet slippery cobbles approaching the line - not an easy thing to do - so that he could display the pink jersey. "I wanted to put on a show," said the 2019 Tour de France champion. “This is the type of cycling I like, tough stages like these. It's a risk but I believed in myself and the team believed in me.” Bernal finished 27 seconds ahead of Romain Bardet (DSM), with Damiano Caruso (Bahrain Victorious) third, the Italian moving up from third to second overall at 2min 24sec. Carthy, meanwhile, jumped from fifth to third, 3min 40sec back. Yates, who had been second overall going into the stage, dropped to fifth overall at 4mins20sec after shedding 2min37secs to Bernal on the stage. “His Giro is not over but against such a strong Bernal like today it’s going to be very hard,” conceded BikeExchange general manager Brent Copeland, who said Yates just had a “bad day” rather than a problem with fuelling or the cold. “We’re riding to win but Bernal is riding well too. It’s not over and we’ll try to do something and make it a spectacular Giro.” The riders have a final rest day on Tuesday. The Giro finishes in Milan on Sunday.

  • Josh Taylor finds his moment, walks away undisputed super lightweight champion

    Taylor stamped himself as one of the greatest fighters in the world.

  • Motor racing-Not so fast, Indy 500 old guard not ready to let young guns pass

    There is a golden oldie theme running through the 2021 sport calendar and the trend could continue at the Indianapolis 500 on Sunday when the forty-somethings led by pole sitter Scott Dixon will try to fend off the IndyCar youth movement. Dixon, the 40-year-old father of three and six-times IndyCar series champion, will be lined up alongside two eager young guns in 21-year-old Colton Herta and Rinus VeeKay, at 20-years-old the youngest front row starter ever at the Indy 500. Dixon, who with 51 wins sits third on the IndyCar all-time list behind only AJ Foyt (67) and Mario Andretti (52), will not stand alone against the young tide with the New Zealander getting plenty of backup.

  • NHL roundup: Defending champion Lightning advance to Round 2

    It was the second shutout in 59 postseason starts for Vasilevskiy. The other came on Sept. 28 in the clinching 2-0 victory against the Dallas Stars in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final. Steven Stamkos had a goal and an assist, and Pat Maroon, Brayden Point and Alex Killorn also scored for the Lightning, who are trying to become the first team to win consecutive Stanley Cup titles since the Pittsburgh Penguins in 2016 and 2017.

  • Russell Westbrook with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers

    Russell Westbrook (Washington Wizards) with a dunk vs the Philadelphia 76ers, 05/26/2021