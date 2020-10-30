Falcons remove John Cominsky from COVID-19 list

The Falcons have activated defensive end John Cominsky from the COVID-19 reserve list to the active roster.

Cominsky went on the COVID-19 reserve list on Oct. 17.

Defensive tackles coach Jess Simpson remains in COVID-19 protocol and did not make the trip with the team to play Carolina on Thursday.

Cominsky has nine tackles, one quarterback hit and one fumble recovery in five games with two starts this season.

The Falcons won their second game of the season, beating the Panthers 25-17.

