Falcons releasing cornerback Desmond Trufant

A week ago, Falcons coaches were talking about hoping for a bounce-back season from cornerback Desmond Trufant.

Now, he’s just getting bounced.

According to Tom Pelissero of NFL Network, the Falcons are releasing the veteran cornerback this week, after trying to trade him.

Cutting him clears around $5 million worth of cap space, but leaves a dead money hit of over $10 million.

The Falcons are tight against the cap and expected to make even more cuts in the days to come, as they’re forced to watch tight end Austin Hooper walk into a busy market.

