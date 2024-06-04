Falcons release wide receiver JaQuae Jackson

The Atlanta Falcons made a few roster changes on Tuesday, releasing wide receiver JaQuae Jackson and signing offensive lineman Andrew Stueber to the 90-man roster.

Jackson, the former Rutgers standout, was one of two undrafted wide receivers — along with Isaiah Wooden — to sign with the Falcons following the 2024 NFL draft.

Stueber, 24, was signed off waivers from the New England Patriots. The former Michigan offensive lineman was drafted in the seventh round but has never appeared in an NFL game. Stueber brings some position versatility as a guy who can play the guard and center positions.

