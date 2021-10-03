Falcons release Week 4 inactives: QB/TE Feleipe Franks will play

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons have released their Week 4 inactives list for Sunday’s game against Washington. The only slight surprise is linebacker Jacob Tuioti-Mariner being held out and quarterback/tight end Feleipe Franks being active. Others sitting out include CB Darren Hall, TE Parker Hesse, DL Marlon Davidson and WR Russell Gage.

Here’s the full Week 4 inactives list, as shared by the team’s Twitter account below.

