Falcons release Week 11 inactives list: Patterson ruled out
The Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives list for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots and running back Cordarrelle Patterson won’t be suiting up. This leaves the Falcons without their most productive offensive player.
Aside from Patterson, the team has ruled out Marlon Davidson, Tyeler Davison and Jaylinn Hawkins. Take a look at Atlanta’s full Week 11 inactives list below.
S Jaylinn Hawkins
RB Cordarrelle Patterson
DL Marlon Davidson
DL Tyeler Davison
DL John Cominsky
WR Christian Blake
CB Kendall Sheffield
