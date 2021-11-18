Falcons release Week 11 inactives list: Patterson ruled out

The Atlanta Falcons have released their inactives list for Thursday’s game against the New England Patriots and running back Cordarrelle Patterson won’t be suiting up. This leaves the Falcons without their most productive offensive player.

Aside from Patterson, the team has ruled out Marlon Davidson, Tyeler Davison and Jaylinn Hawkins. Take a look at Atlanta’s full Week 11 inactives list below.

S Jaylinn Hawkins

RB Cordarrelle Patterson

DL Marlon Davidson

DL Tyeler Davison

DL John Cominsky

WR Christian Blake

CB Kendall Sheffield

