Falcons release veteran long-snapper Josh Harris

Matt Urben
·1 min read
Almost immediately after signing 15 players to their practice squad, the Atlanta Falcons began tinkering with their initial 53-man roster. The team claimed offensive lineman Colby Gossett off waivers from the Cleveland Browns, while placing starting left guard Josh Andrews on the injured reserve list with a broken hand.

Atlanta would then go on to release veteran long-snapper Josh Harris after his nine-year run with the team. The 32-year-old played in 139 games for the Falcons going back to 2012.

It was also reported that the Falcons intend to add cornerback Kendall Sheffield to the injured reserve list with an undisclosed injury. Sheffield was a surprising inclusion on the team’s 53-man roster, but since the Falcons were able to sign Chris Williamson to the practice squad, it makes a lot more sense in hindsight.

