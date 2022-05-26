Falcons release veteran DL John Cominsky

Matt Urben
·1 min read
The Atlanta Falcons have released veteran defensive lineman John Cominsky, the team announced on Thursday afternoon.

A fourth-round pick out of Charleston (WV) in 2019, Cominsky spent three seasons on the team as a rotational defensive lineman. The 26-year old’s role was reduced in 2021 once the Falcons’ new coaching staff took over.

Cominsky played in just four games last season after he was active in at least 10 games the previous two years. Over his three-year Falcons career, he played in 27 games, racking up 41 tackles (19 solo), 1.5 sacks and five QB hits.

By releasing Cominsky, the Falcons save $965,000 in cap space.

