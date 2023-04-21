Falcons release veteran CB Casey Hayward

The Atlanta Falcons secondary is shaping up to look much different next season. After signing free-agent safety Jessie Bates III and trading for cornerback Jeff Okudah, the team has released veteran Casey Hayward on Friday afternoon.

Hayward signed a two-year, $11 million contract last offseason but his season ended due to a torn pectoral muscle which landed him on the injured reserve list.

