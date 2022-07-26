Falcons release training camp hype video as practice begins
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Atlanta FalconsLiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
After a busy offseason in Atlanta, training camp is officially underway for the Falcons. Both the offensive and defensive units have several new faces fighting for starting jobs as head coach Arthur Smith looks to improve upon a solid first year in which the team finished with a 7-10 record.
The Falcons’ social media team released a new video to celebrate the start of camp. Check it below, and be sure to check back this afternoon for updates from the first day of practice.
The work starts NOW!#dirtybirds || #riseup pic.twitter.com/47ZuLBTF76
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) July 26, 2022
Related
What must the Falcons do to be successful in 2022?
Atlanta Falcons 90-man roster as training camp begins
9 questions the Falcons must answer during training camp
Madden NFL 23: Falcons player ratings revealed
Five reasons the Falcons should pass on Jimmy Garoppolo
Falcons starting lineup projections as training camp begins