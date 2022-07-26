Falcons release training camp hype video as practice begins

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
After a busy offseason in Atlanta, training camp is officially underway for the Falcons. Both the offensive and defensive units have several new faces fighting for starting jobs as head coach Arthur Smith looks to improve upon a solid first year in which the team finished with a 7-10 record.

The Falcons’ social media team released a new video to celebrate the start of camp. Check it below, and be sure to check back this afternoon for updates from the first day of practice.

