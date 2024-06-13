Falcons release statement on NFL tampering violations

The Atlanta Falcons were stripped of a 2025 fifth-round pick and fined by the NFL for tampering with quarterback Kirk Cousins, wide receiver Darnell Mooney and tight end Charlie Woerner during free agency, the league announced on Thursday morning.

Not only was the team fined $250,000, but general manager Terry Fontenot received an additional fine of $50,000. Per the NFL’s ruling, the Falcons’ violations included “discussion of travel arrangements or other logistical matters, which the club acknowledges took place with regard to those three players.”

The team released an official statement following the NFL’s ruling on Thursday morning:

Falcons fans were thrilled to learn the punishment was only a late-round draft pick while Vikings fans lamented the NFL’s ruling on Twitter.

