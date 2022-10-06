Falcons release starting defensive tackle Anthony Rush

In a surprise move Thursday, the Atlanta Falcons released defensive lineman Anthony Rush. The 26-year-old nose tackle had started all four games for the Falcons this season.

However, as ESPN’s Michael Rothstein points out below, Rush had only played 33 percent of the team’s defensive snaps this season.

DL Anthony Rush played 33 % of the Falcons' defensive snaps so far this season, registering seven tackles — including 38 percent of Atlanta's snaps Sunday against Cleveland. A surprising release by the Falcons, who did not announce a corresponding move. — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) October 6, 2022

Taking Rush’s place in the starting lineup will likely be Abdullah Anderson or Timmy Horne. At the moment, the team hasn’t filled Rush’s vacant roster spot.

The Falcons signed DL Jaleel Johnson to the practice squad on Wednesday, so he could be an option as well. In other news, tight end Kyle Pitts missed his second straight practice on Thursday.

Make sure to check out the team’s full Week 5 injury report, and our updated 53-man roster tracker.

[vertical-gallery id=100336]

[listicle id=102872]

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire