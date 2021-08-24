Falcons release RB Javian Hawkins, four others ahead of cut deadline

The Atlanta Falcons announced a flurry of moves on Tuesday morning ahead of the NFL’s second wave of roster cuts. First, the team placed quarterback AJ McCarron on the injured reserve list and signed former first-round pick Josh Rosen as a replacement.

Then, the team released five players — RB Javian Hawkins, LB Shareef Miller, DT Olive Sagapolu, WR Austin Trammell and OL Willie Wright — in order to get down to the 80-player limit.

Rosen is the biggest name of the bunch, but the surprise might be the team cutting running back Javian Hawkins. Following a disappointing preseason debut, Hawkins rushed five times for 46 yards against the Miami Dolphins last weekend.

Falcons running back Caleb Huntley is the clear winner of the day as both he and Hawkins were battling for essentially the same roster spot.

