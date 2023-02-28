Falcons release QB Marcus Mariota
We have released QB Marcus Mariota
— Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) February 28, 2023
The Atlanta Falcons have released quarterback Marcus Mariota, the team announced on Tuesday morning. Mariota, 29, signed a two-year deal with the Falcons shortly after they traded away Matt Ryan to the Colts, but he was eventually benched for rookie Desmond Ridder following a loss in Week 14.
By releasing Mariota, the Falcons free up $12 million in salary cap space, bringing their total to $67 million with free agency approaching.
The former No. 2 overall pick Mariota finished the season with 2,219 passing yards, 15 touchdowns and nine interceptions, while adding 434 rushing yards and four touchdowns.
