Falcons release OLB Quinton Bell, two others

The Atlanta Falcons have signed more players than fans can keep track of this offseason. From Jessie Bates III to Calais Campbell, there will be plenty of new faces when training camp kicks off in a few months. On Friday, the team signed free-agent linebacker Bud Dupree to a one-year deal.

Once the Dupree signing became official, the team cut linebacker Quinton Bell, defensive lineman Amani Bledsoe and safety Jovante Moffatt. The three were released Friday afternoon, according to Falcons digital managing editor Scott Bair.

Official Atlanta Falcons moves from Friday. The team has signed OLB Bud Dupree and has released OLB Quinton Bell, DL Amani Bledsoe and S Jovante Moffatt. — Scott Bair (@ScottBairNFL) April 14, 2023

The Falcons have invested most of their cap space into the offensive and defensive lines, handing out big contracts to Chris Lindstrom, Kaleb McGary, and David Onyemata. Atlanta also traded for cornerback Jeff Okudah earlier in the week.

Dupree should compete for a starting role this season. Check out our updated starting lineup projection for the team in 2023.

