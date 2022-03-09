Falcons release OLB Duke Ejiofor from non-football injury list

Matt Urben
·1 min read
In this article:
The Atlanta Falcons released outside linebacker Duke Ejiofor from the non-football injury list on Wednesday.

Ejiofor, a former sixth-round pick out of Wake Forest back in 2018, had his career derailed by two devastating injuries — a torn Achilles in 2019 and a torn ACL in 2020.

The Falcons originally signed Ejiofor to a reserve/future contract back in January. For his career, the former Houston Texans linebacker has accumulated nine tackles and one sack.

Atlanta also recently lost wide receiver Calvin Ridley for a minimum of one season after the NFL determined he was illegally betting on games. The team can’t start to add talent in free agency when the new league kicks off on March 16.

