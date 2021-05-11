Falcons release kicker Elliott Fry

The Falcons found their long-term answer at kicker in 2020. Younghoe Koo, a former unknown that signed with Atlanta during the bye week in 2019, made his first Pro Bowl this season.

Koo’s stellar 2020 campaign had a slight hiccup, though, when he injured his groin in a Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. The Falcons would sign free-agent kicker Elliott Fry for their matchup against the Green Bay Packers the following week and Fry would go 1-for-2 on extra points and made his lone field goal attempt.

Koo returned the following week, leaving Fry on the practice squad for the remainder of the year. Finally on Tuesday, the team released Fry.

We have released K Elliott Fry. https://t.co/FLqpSY4bVK — Atlanta Falcons (@AtlantaFalcons) May 11, 2021

Fry, 26, has now played for the Baltimore Ravens, Chicago Bears, Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Falcons since going undrafted out of South Carolina in 2017.

Related