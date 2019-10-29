Falcons release K Matt Bryant, sign Younghoe Koo Atlanta Falcons kicker Matt Bryant (3) reacts to missing the point after against the Arizona Cardinals during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. (AP) -- The Atlanta Falcons have released kicker Matt Bryant.

The team cut ties with the 44-year-old Bryant on Tuesday, bringing in Younghoe Koo as his replacement.

Bryant was released after missing five of 14 field goal attempts this season, as well as a crucial extra point that was the difference in a 34-33 loss at Arizona.

Mired in a six-game losing streak, the Falcons (1-7) decided to make a change after Bryant missed two more field goals in a 27-20 setback to Seattle this past Sunday.

Bryant signed with the Falcons in 2009 and was one of the team's most reliable players over the next decade. He was released in a cost-cutting move after last season, but was brought back just before the opening game when the Falcons couldn't find a suitable replacement.

