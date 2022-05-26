Falcons release John Cominsky

The Falcons have elected to move on from one of their 2019 draft picks.

Atlanta announced on Thursday that the club has released defensive lineman John Cominsky.

Cominsky appeared in just four games for the Falcons last year, mostly playing on special teams. He finished the season with a pair of tackles, one of which was for loss.

Cominsky received his most playing time in 2020, when he appeared in 13 games with one start. That season he also had a sack with three tackles for loss and three total QB hits.

In all, Cominsky has appeared in 27 games with one start. He has 41 total tackles with 1.5 sacks.

