There will be another veteran guard on the free agent market.

Atlanta is releasing James Carpenter, NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report. Carpenter has spent the last two seasons with the Falcons, starting 24 games for the club. He had two years remaining on his contract.

Cutting Carpenter will save just over $4 million against the cap for Atlanta heading into 2021.

Carpenter will turn 32 later this month and just completed his 10th pro season. Originally a Seahawks’ first-round pick in 2011 Carpenter played four years with Seattle before spending four seasons with the Jets.

He hasn’t played a full 16-game season since 2017 with New York, tallying 10, 11, and 13 starts over the last three years, respectively.

Falcons to release James Carpenter originally appeared on Pro Football Talk