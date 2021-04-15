Falcons release Ito Smith

Atlanta is releasing running back Ito Smith, the team announced on Thursday.

Smith was a fourth-round pick in the 2018 draft and appeared in 35 games for the Falcons in three seasons. He was third on the team in yards rushing in 2020, picking up 268 yards on 63 carries. He also had 17 receptions for 75 yards.

In all, Smith has rushed for 689 yards and six touchdowns.

Cutting Smith means each of the Falcons top three rushers in 2020 will be free agents. Todd Gurley and Brian Hill were already unrestricted free agents after their contracts expired at the start of the new league year.

The Falcons signed Mike Davis earlier in free agency, ostensibly to be the team’s lead back in 2021. The club also lists Cordarrelle Patterson along with Tony Brooks-James and Qadree Ollison at the position.

