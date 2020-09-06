Falcons release former Vikings 1st-round pick Laquon Treadwell

The disappointment continues for Laquon Treadwell.

The 2016 first-round pick was released by the Atlanta Falcons over the weekend.

Falcons released former Minnesota first-round pick Laquon Treadwell, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 5, 2020





This comes after four highly disappointing seasons in Minnesota in which he caught 65 passes for 701 yards and two touchdowns.

Treadwell now finds himself as a free agent with the 2020 season set to start in four days.

The first round of the 2016 draft class for wide receivers is a brutal one.

Corey Coleman, Josh Doctson and Treadwell are all busts while Will Fuller hasn’t been able to stay healthy.

There’s still time for Treadwell, still just 25, to turn things around, but history tells us that maybe he’s just not very good.

Per Spotrac, Treadwell has made $9.28 million.