Falcons release former 5th-round pick Adetokumbo Ogundeji

The Atlanta Falcons released outside linebacker Adetokumbo Ogundeji on Thursday, the team announced. A fifth-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, Ogundeji started 27 games over his first two seasons in Atlanta.

The former Notre Dame standout recorded 75 tackles (37 solo) and three sacks in 32 career games for the Falcons. Back in 2021, the team had very little depth and relied on late-round picks like Ogundeji and Ta’Quon Graham to fill starting roles as rookies.

Ogundeji missed the entire 2023 season due to a foot injury. Check out Atlanta’s updated 90-man roster following the latest transaction. Plus, make sure to read our game-by-game predictions for the Falcons’ 2024 schedule.

