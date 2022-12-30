Falcons release final injury report for Week 17 matchup vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Falcons (5-10) released their final Week 17 injury report on Friday, ruling out three players against the Arizona Cardinals (4-11).
Offensive lineman Chuma Edoga (knee), tight end Feleipe Franks (concussion) and safety Jovante Moffatt (calf) won’t play Sunday. Left guard Elijah Wilkinson is officially listed as questionable due to a calf injury.
Wilkinson missed Wednesday’s practice but was a full participant on Thursday. However, he was out again on Friday and now his status is up in the air for Week 17. Running back Cordarrelle Patterson returned to practice on Friday following a day off for rest.
Check out the team’s full injury report for Sunday’s game in Atlanta below.
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Chuma Edoga
Knee
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Feleipe Franks
Concussion
DNP
DNP
DNP
Out
Jovante Moffatt
Calf
–
LP
DNP
Out
Elijah Wilkinson
Calf
DNP
FP
DNP
Quest.
Cordarrelle Patterson
Rest
–
DNP
–
List
