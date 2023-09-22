Falcons release final injury report for Week 3

The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) have released their final Week 3 injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions (1-1).

Despite an encouraging week of practice, Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah and running back Cordarrelle Patterson were both listed as questionable.

Linebacker Troy Andersen practiced in full all three days and will return after missing Week 2 while he was in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Edge rusher Bud Dupree also was back at practice on Friday after missing Thursday due to an illness. Check out the team’s full Week 3 injury report below!

Player Injury Wed Thu Fri Status Bud Dupree Illness — DNP — Cordarrelle Patterson Thigh — DNP LP QUEST Jeff Okudah Foot FP FP FP QUEST. Troy Andersen Head FP — — Calais Campbell Rest DNP — —

Falcons Wire links:

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire