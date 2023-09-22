Advertisement

Falcons release final injury report for Week 3

Matt Urben
·1 min read

The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) have released their final Week 3 injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions (1-1).

Despite an encouraging week of practice, Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah and running back Cordarrelle Patterson were both listed as questionable.

Linebacker Troy Andersen practiced in full all three days and will return after missing Week 2 while he was in the NFL’s concussion protocol.

Edge rusher Bud Dupree also was back at practice on Friday after missing Thursday due to an illness. Check out the team’s full Week 3 injury report below!

Player

Injury

Wed

Thu

Fri

Status

Bud Dupree

Illness

DNP

Cordarrelle Patterson

Thigh

DNP

LP

QUEST

Jeff Okudah

Foot

FP

FP

FP

QUEST.

Troy Andersen

Head

FP

Calais Campbell

Rest

DNP

