Falcons release final injury report for Week 3
The Atlanta Falcons (2-0) have released their final Week 3 injury report ahead of Sunday’s game against the Detroit Lions (1-1).
Despite an encouraging week of practice, Falcons cornerback Jeff Okudah and running back Cordarrelle Patterson were both listed as questionable.
Linebacker Troy Andersen practiced in full all three days and will return after missing Week 2 while he was in the NFL’s concussion protocol.
Edge rusher Bud Dupree also was back at practice on Friday after missing Thursday due to an illness. Check out the team’s full Week 3 injury report below!
Player
Injury
Wed
Thu
Fri
Status
Bud Dupree
Illness
—
DNP
—
Cordarrelle Patterson
Thigh
—
DNP
LP
QUEST
Jeff Okudah
Foot
FP
FP
FP
QUEST.
Troy Andersen
Head
FP
—
—
Rest
DNP
—
—