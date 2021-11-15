Falcons release estimated injury report: 7 players listed

The Atlanta Falcons didn’t practice but released an estimated injury report on Monday which listed seven players, including running back Cordarrelle Patterson. It was reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero that Patterson has has a severe ankle sprain which is threatening his status for Week 11.

Take a look at the Falcons’ estimated Monday injury report below ahead of this Thursday’s matchup against the red-hot New England Patriots.

Monday injury report: 7 players listed

Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) limited — but just an estimation because Falcons didn’t officially practice. pic.twitter.com/QlzZrgfUgy — Michael Rothstein (@mikerothstein) November 15, 2021

As you can see, three Falcons — CB Kendall Sheffield (hamstring), LB Daren Bates (groin) and TE Hayden Hurst (ankle) — did not participate, while three others — TE Lee Smith (back), RB Cordarrelle Patterson (ankle) and DB Jaylinn Hawkins — were listed as limited. Defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard was a full participant after missing Week 10 with a concussion.

