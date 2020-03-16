Falcons will release Devonta Freeman

The Falcons are moving on from running back Devonta Freeman.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Media reports that the team will release Freeman as they get their house in order ahead of the start of the league year.

Freeman signed a five-year, $41.25 million contract ahead of the 2017 season. The release will leave $6 million of dead money on the cap with $3 million in savings. They could clear an additional $3 million in cap space by making Freeman a post-June 1 cut, but they would have to wait to realize that extra room.

The Falcons also announced that they have released offensive tackle Ty Sambrailo. The move clears over $3.7 million in cap space while leaving $2 million in dead money.

Cornerback Desmond Trufant is also on his way out, so there’s plenty of change to go around in Atlanta.

