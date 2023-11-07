Advertisement

Falcons release depth chart for Week 10 game vs. Cardinals

Matt Urben
·2 min read

The Atlanta Falcons have released a new depth chart ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. This time, Taylor Heinicke was officially listed as the first-string quarterback over Desmond Ridder.

At 4-5, the Falcons desperately need a win to avoid losing more ground in the NFC South. The team signed linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, releasing veteran Tae Davis in a corresponding move.

Check out Atlanta’s updated depth chart heading into Week 10 below.

QB

  1. Taylor Heinicke

  2. Desmond Ridder

  3. Logan Woodside

RB

  1. Bijan Robinson

  2. Tyler Allgeier

JOKER

  1. Cordarrelle Patterson

TE

  1. Kyle Pitts

  2. Keith Smith

  3. John FitzPatrick

TE

  1. Jonnu Smith

  2. MyCole Pruitt

WR

  1. Drake London

  2. Scotty Miller

  3. Van Jefferson

WR

  1. Mack Hollins

  2. KhaDarel Hodge

LT

  1. Jake Matthews

LG

  1. Matthew Bergeron

  2. Jovaughn Gwyn

C

  1. Drew Dalman

  2. Ryan Neuzil

RG

  1. Chris Lindstrom

  2. Kyle Hinton

RT

  1. Kaleb McGary

  2. Storm Norton

DL

  1. Albert Huggins

  2. LaCale London

  3. Kentavius Street

DL

  1. David Onyemata

  2. Ta’Quon Graham

DL

  1. Calais Campbell

  2. Zach Harrison

  3. Joe Gaziano

OLB

  1. Bud Dupree

  2. Lorenzo Carter

ILB

  1. Kaden Elliss

ILB

  1. Nate Landman

  2. Andre Smith Jr.

OLB

  1. Arnold Ebiketie

  2. DeAngelo Malone

CB

  1. A.J. Terrell

  2. Mike Hughes

CB

  1. Jeff Okudah

  2. Tre Flowers

Nickel CB

  1. Dee Alford

  2. Clark Phillips III

S

  1. Jessie Bates III

  2. Micah Abernathy

S

  1. Richie Grant

  2. DeMarcco Hellams

Special Teams

