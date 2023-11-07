Falcons release depth chart for Week 10 game vs. Cardinals
The Atlanta Falcons have released a new depth chart ahead of Sunday’s game against the Arizona Cardinals. This time, Taylor Heinicke was officially listed as the first-string quarterback over Desmond Ridder.
At 4-5, the Falcons desperately need a win to avoid losing more ground in the NFC South. The team signed linebacker Andre Smith Jr. to the 53-man roster on Tuesday, releasing veteran Tae Davis in a corresponding move.
Check out Atlanta’s updated depth chart heading into Week 10 below.
QB
Taylor Heinicke
Desmond Ridder
RB
Bijan Robinson
JOKER
TE
John FitzPatrick
TE
WR
WR
LT
LG
C
RG
RT
DL
LaCale London
DL
Ta’Quon Graham
DL
OLB
Bud Dupree
ILB
ILB
Andre Smith Jr.
OLB
CB
CB
Nickel CB
S
S
Special Teams
K: Younghoe Koo
KR: Cordarrelle Patterson
PR: Dee Alford
LS: Liam McCullough