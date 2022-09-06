Falcons release depth chart for Week 1 matchup vs. Saints

The Atlanta Falcons have released their depth chart for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints and there were a few surprises.

Second-year offensive lineman Drew Dalman is listed as the starting center over Matt Hennessy, while Bryan Edwards is the third wide receiver behind Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ first depth chart of the 2022 regular season.

Quarterback

Starter Marcus Mariota Backup Desmond Ridder

Running Back

Starter Cordarrelle Patterson 2nd Damien Williams 3rd Tyler Allgeier 4th Avery Williams

Fullback

Starter Keith Smith

Tight End

Starter Kyle Pitts 2nd Parker Hesse 3rd Feleipe Franks

Wide Receiver

Starters Drake London Olamide Zaccheaus 2nd Bryan Edwards KhaDarel Hodge 3rd Jared Bernhardt Damiere Byrd

Offensive Line

Position Starters Backups LT Jake Matthews Chuma Edoga LG Elijah Wilkinson C Drew Dalman Matt Hennessy RG Chris Lindstrom Colby Gossett RT Kaleb McGary

Defensive Line

Position DL DL DL Starters Grady Jarrett Anthony Rush Ta’Quon Graham Backups Timmy Horne Abdullah Anderson Matt Dickerson

Inside LB

Starters Mykal Walker Rashaan Evans 2nd Troy Andersen Nick Kwiatkoski 3rd Nate Landman

Outside LB

Starters Lorenzo Carter Ade Ogundeji 2nd DeAngelo Malone Arnold Ebiketie 3rd Quinton Bell

Cornerback

Starters A.J. Terrell Casey Hayward 2nd Mike Ford Darren Hall 3rd Dee Alford

Specialists

Kicker Younghoe Koo Punter Bradley Pinion LS Liam McCullough H Bradley Pinion KR/PR Avery Williams

Story originally appeared on Falcons Wire