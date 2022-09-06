Falcons release depth chart for Week 1 matchup vs. Saints
The Atlanta Falcons have released their depth chart for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints and there were a few surprises.
Second-year offensive lineman Drew Dalman is listed as the starting center over Matt Hennessy, while Bryan Edwards is the third wide receiver behind Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus.
Here’s a look at the Falcons’ first depth chart of the 2022 regular season.
Quarterback
Starter
Marcus Mariota
Backup
Desmond Ridder
Running Back
Starter
Cordarrelle Patterson
2nd
Damien Williams
3rd
Tyler Allgeier
4th
Avery Williams
Fullback
Starter
Keith Smith
Tight End
Starter
Kyle Pitts
2nd
Parker Hesse
3rd
Feleipe Franks
Wide Receiver
Starters
Drake London
Olamide Zaccheaus
2nd
Bryan Edwards
KhaDarel Hodge
3rd
Jared Bernhardt
Damiere Byrd
Offensive Line
Position
Starters
Backups
LT
Jake Matthews
Chuma Edoga
LG
Elijah Wilkinson
C
Drew Dalman
Matt Hennessy
RG
Chris Lindstrom
Colby Gossett
RT
Kaleb McGary
Defensive Line
Position
DL
DL
DL
Starters
Grady Jarrett
Anthony Rush
Ta’Quon Graham
Backups
Timmy Horne
Abdullah Anderson
Matt Dickerson
Inside LB
Starters
Mykal Walker
Rashaan Evans
2nd
Troy Andersen
Nick Kwiatkoski
3rd
Nate Landman
Outside LB
Starters
Lorenzo Carter
Ade Ogundeji
2nd
DeAngelo Malone
Arnold Ebiketie
3rd
Quinton Bell
Cornerback
Starters
A.J. Terrell
Casey Hayward
2nd
Mike Ford
Darren Hall
3rd
Dee Alford
Specialists
Kicker
Younghoe Koo
Punter
Bradley Pinion
LS
Liam McCullough
H
Bradley Pinion
KR/PR
Avery Williams
