Falcons release depth chart for Week 1 matchup vs. Saints

Matt Urben
The Atlanta Falcons have released their depth chart for Sunday’s game against the New Orleans Saints and there were a few surprises.

Second-year offensive lineman Drew Dalman is listed as the starting center over Matt Hennessy, while Bryan Edwards is the third wide receiver behind Drake London and Olamide Zaccheaus.

Here’s a look at the Falcons’ first depth chart of the 2022 regular season.

Quarterback

Starter

Marcus Mariota

Backup

Desmond Ridder

 

Running Back

Starter

Cordarrelle Patterson

2nd

Damien Williams

3rd

Tyler Allgeier

4th

Avery Williams

 

Fullback

Starter

Keith Smith

 

Tight End

Starter

Kyle Pitts

2nd

Parker Hesse

3rd

Feleipe Franks

 

Wide Receiver

Starters

Drake London

Olamide Zaccheaus

2nd

Bryan Edwards

KhaDarel Hodge

3rd

Jared Bernhardt

Damiere Byrd

 

Offensive Line

Position

Starters

Backups

LT

Jake Matthews

Chuma Edoga

LG

Elijah Wilkinson

C

Drew Dalman

Matt Hennessy

RG

Chris Lindstrom

Colby Gossett

RT

Kaleb McGary

 

Defensive Line

Position

DL

DL

DL

Starters

Grady Jarrett

Anthony Rush

Ta’Quon Graham

Backups

Timmy Horne

Abdullah Anderson

Matt Dickerson

 

Inside LB

Starters

Mykal Walker

Rashaan Evans

2nd

Troy Andersen

Nick Kwiatkoski

3rd

Nate Landman

 

Outside LB

Starters

Lorenzo Carter

Ade Ogundeji

2nd

DeAngelo Malone

Arnold Ebiketie

3rd

Quinton Bell

 

Cornerback

Starters

A.J. Terrell

Casey Hayward

2nd

Mike Ford

Darren Hall

3rd

Dee Alford

 

Specialists

Kicker

Younghoe Koo

Punter

Bradley Pinion

LS

Liam McCullough

H

Bradley Pinion

KR/PR

Avery Williams

